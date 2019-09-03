Officer-involved shooting in Kaukauna

UPDATE 9/3/19 5:20 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) A man was shot by an officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department Tuesday morning after a vehicle chase.

FVMPD says the pursuit began around 1:15 a.m. in the City of Appleton and ended in Kaukauna.

Police say the suspect crashed near the intersection of County Highway OO and State Highway 55.

While officers were trying to take the man into custody, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No other details have been released.

The case is under investigation.

______________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL POST:

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Multiple police units have responded to an incident on Hyland Avenue in Kaukauna.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened at around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers have closed WIS 55 in both directions at Hyland Ave.

Local Five is following this developing story and will continue to provide updates as more details become available.