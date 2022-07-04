HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Two people were killed and multiple people were injured after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to police sources.

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles. Some witnesses told WGN they saw multiple people running from the parade.

Seven law enforcement agencies, including state police and the Lake County Sherriff’s Office, are assisting with the active shooter response. The suspected gunman is not in custody.

The public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

Witnesses said the alleged gunman was on the roof of a store and fired into the parade crowd. Officials have not confirmed that information.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled. Metra service near the area has been suspended. Several surrounding suburbs have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in response to the shooting.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.