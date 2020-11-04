Political expert says absentee ballots worked and election has been fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The day after election day in the U.S., votes in some states continue to be counted. But as one political expert told our Kris Schuller, that doesn’t mean anything is wrong with the process.

In Wisconsin this election cycle 1.9 million absentee ballots were sent out to voters, as a safer way to vote during the pandemic. And political science expert David Helpap says the measure worked smoothly.

“This is a perfectly acceptable way to vote, literally everyone wanted to go that route. Where appropriate – people did,” said Helpap.

But Tuesday night President Trump lashed out as the counting continued in Wisconsin and a number of other key states, suggesting irregularities with the voting process.

“We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning,” said President Trump.

The president has said he’s ready to go to court to challenge the results and in Wisconsin his campaign is expected to request a recount. But Helpap says both Trump and challenger Joe Biden knew the process ahead of time.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail-in vote, it’s going to take a while,” Biden told supporters Tuesday night.

“We have election rules that are in place, they seem to work quite well. States allow for absentee ballots; everyone really knows the rules of the game heading into the election,” Helpap said.

And Helpap says contesting an election in part because you don’t like the results, might lead to other problems.

“It may raise some concerns, not only within the U.S., but perhaps even more broadly,” Helpap said. “I think the president, his advisors, would have to think very carefully about any type of legal challenges.”

And Wednesday afternoon Joe Biden was declared the winner in Wisconsin over President Trump. The margin of victory was roughly 20,000 votes.