Possible jobs, businesses inbound following 2019 State of De Pere

In the aftermath of a fire and resulting loss of businesses, De Pere has its work cut out for its future.

If there’s one takeaway from this year’s State of De Pere… it’s that the city’s being aggressive.

The list of future projects keeps growing–and started with the recently announced Mulva Cultural Center.

“This proposed $50-million downtown development will be a three-story cultural attraction that will bring world-class exhibits and programs to the riverfront,” said De Pere mayor Mike Walsh.

The Mulvas have also purchased a block of property downtown that contains the Colonial Apartments and former Century Lanes bowling alley.

And the future prospects continued with the planned aquatic center at VFW park.

“Construction for VFW will be completed and ready to go for May 2021 with a budget of $7.1 million dollars,” he said.

The only speedbump is Shopko, with nothing happening any time soon.

“Rest assured, however, that the city stands ready to facilitate and support all efforts to ensure a bright future for the property,” said Walsh.

And a surprise was saved for last–a potential commercial development near Foth Engineering off of Southbridge Road.

“The developer, Commercial Horizons, will be constructing a state-of-the-art 174,000 sq.ft. office building, that when leased will bring over 1,000 employees to the De Pere business park,” he said.

And the city plans to keep its foot on the accelerator.

“We will seize on opportunities,” said Walsh. “I think that’s the perfect description for our pursuit of growth and improvement over the past year and into 2020.”

The Southern Bridge project was mentioned, with De Pere, Brown County, and several other municipalities currently raising money for the WisDOT’s required environmental study.