Post-Christmas returns, exchanges, and shopping

There has been a steady stream of people going through places like Bay Park Square Mall all day.

And as for returns, that really depends on the store and our athletics.

“All of our sports teams in Wisconsin have been successful this year, so there haven’t been a lot of returns so far,” said Mike Walters, manager of the Jersey Store in Ashwaubenon. “Today, it’s been mostly exchanges and then, actually, a lot of new business from people.”

Typically, that trend of new post-Christmas business comes from people spending money they got from family and work bonuses over the holiday.

And it ebbs and flows differently every year.

“You know, if you don’t have a playoff game in January, sometimes those January returns can impact your bottom line in a very negative way,” he said.

About 8 in 10 consumers are expected to return at least one gift this year, according to an online study by Oracle.

But, undoubtedly, with Christmas sales come Christmas returns.

“When people come in carrying a bag, you kind of hold your breath,” said Walter. “When they walk in the door, you just hope they want to exchange it for something or maybe they just want to get a gift card or something. But returns are part of retail and you do what you have to do in those situations.”