Update: Power restored at Neenah schools after car hits pole

WEDNESDAY 11/6/19 8:55 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neenah Joint School District says power has been restored to all schools.

Officials said this morning that power was out at Horace Mann Middle School, Hoover Elementary, and Wilson Elementary.

According to We Energies, power was initially knocked out after a car hit a pole.

Power is back to all customers after a car hit a pole.

Drivers please remember to slow down. https://t.co/QBVDQWyX9T — We Energies (@we_energies) November 6, 2019

WEDNESDAY 11/6/19 8:07 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neenah Joint School District says the power went out at three of its schools Wednesday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, the district says students at the affected schools (Horace Mann Middle School, Hoover Elementary, and Wilson Elementary), should still report to school.

The district says they are working with WE Energies to determine how long it will take to restore power.