GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials at Green Bay Preble High School made sure two longtime coaches know that all their efforts over the years are appreciated.

Ahead of Preble’s varsity boys basketball game against Green Bay East on Tuesday evening, they recognized two coaches with 90 years of coaching experience between them.

“I enjoyed every minute of it, I’ll tell you that,” said Roger Heesacker.

Heesacker has coached at schools throughout Green Bay for 60 years and he still coaches basketball at several Green Bay public middle schools.

“I just love working with kids, that’s the main thing it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

He’s well known in athletic circles on Green Bay’s east side and on Tuesday night there were plenty of hugs and handshakes. His family was also there to watch him get recognized and accept a plaque from Preble High School staff.

He said one of the most rewarding parts of being a coach is when his former athletes see him around town and come up to say hello.

“I do this because I love the sports, and I love coaching with kids and I’ve been doing this for 60 years,” said Heesacker.

Preble High School officials also recognized Jerry Willems who coached various youth sports at various levels on Green Bay’s east side for 30 years. He’s now retired, but said he loved his time as a coach.

“Gave me a chance to work with the kids and gave me a chance to still be a competitor,” said Willems.

He’s too humble to brag and was quick to give all the credit to his athletes and fellow coaches. His family members, who attended the game and ceremony, bragged for him talking about the impact that he had on his athletes and the lengths he went to over the years to help them achieve success.

“Thank you for your time, thank you for letting me part of your life,” said Willems.

On Tuesday night during the recognition ceremony, there was a big round of applause for the two men who dedicated their lives to having a positive impact on their young athletes.

Both coaches said they were surprised when they found out they were getting honored, but said they were very thankful for the recognition.