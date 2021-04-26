Prevea Health stresses to their patients, they need to be vaccinated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A recent CBS News poll shows many Americans are reluctant to get a vaccine shot. We spoke with a local health leader about this hesitancy and how best to combat it.

Ever since vaccines were made available in Northeast Wisconsin doctors at Prevea Health have stressed to their patients, they need to be vaccinated.

“If you’re vaccinated, we’re going to thank you and if you’re not we’re going to talk about why not and how we can help you get vaccinated,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, CEO of Prevea Health.

But according to a new CBS News poll some health providers are seeing pushback. With one in five Americans, or 22 percent, saying they don’t plan to get a vaccine and another 18 percent still unsure. The most common reason why – vaccines are still too untested.

“We don’t need to have every American vaccinated, but we do need to have most and I hope most Americans decide this is really a safe and effective vaccine that is good for them and good for their families,” said Dr. Ashish Jha from Brown University.

“All three vaccines prior to coming into the public were very well tested, fully tested,” said Rai.

Dr. Rai says Prevea has administered nearly 134,000 doses of vaccine. And he’s yet to see another nationwide trend reported by the CDC, that of over 5 million people missing their second dose.

“We have not seen at Prevea what the rest of the country is seeing right now. We’ve had .07 percent of our second doses not come in,” said Rai.

And while that number is extremely low Dr. Rai says it’s critical everyone gets their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“You’re causing yourself not complete protection. It might not last as long, might not be as good and you’re still at risk for getting Covid and still at risk for spreading Covid. It’s really important that we all complete our vaccine regimen. We will start to get the rewards of that as our community gets more and more immunity,” said Rai.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been cleared for use – but with warnings.