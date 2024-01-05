GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In typical NFL fashion, the playoff hopes of many teams, including the Green Bay Packers, come down to the final game of the regular season. For the Packers, their playoff lives coincide with the next chapter in the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

It will essentially be a home playoff game for the Green and Gold on Sunday as they look to clinch a playoff berth with a win over Chicago and extend their winning streak to 10 against Da Bears while doing so.

Although the Packers don’t need a win to clinch a Wild Card spot, multiple other teams would need to either lose or tie if Green Bay doesn’t pull out a win on Sunday.

Here are the multiple different playoff-clinching scenarios for Green Bay heading into Week 18:

Green Bay beats Chicago OR

Green Bay tie + Seattle loss or tie + New Orleans loss or tie OR

Green Bay tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

Green Bay tie + Seattle tie + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + New Orleans loss

Seattle plays at Arizona (4-12), New Orleans plays against Atlanta (7-9), Tampa Bay plays at Carolina (2-14), Minnesota plays at Detroit (11-5).

Before the Packers and Bears battle for a playoff spot or bragging rights, respectively, let’s take a look at a couple of facts and predictions in this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Chicago Bears (7-9) @ Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, January 7, 3:25 p.m.

Spread & O/U: GB -3, 45.0

Projected Weather: 36°F, Cloudy, W 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Chicago: 106-95-6

Last game against Chicago: GB 38-20 (09/10/2023)

Last matchup at home against Chicago: GB 27-10 (09/18/2022)

Last Ten games against Chicago: 9-1

Last Ten matchups at home against Chicago: 8-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $211 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $218 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $827 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $827 Per Ticket Ticket prices taken from SeatGeek.com as of January 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Players to Watch

QB Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Jordan Love’s first regular season as a starter will come to an end in the same way it began, against division rival Chicago Bears.

The 2023 season started hot for Love against the Bears in Week 1, throwing for 245 yards with 3 touchdowns, but struggles emerged in the early to middle of the season. However, since Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Love has thrown for 1,834 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only 1 interception, while also adding 2 rushing touchdowns.

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week has the opportunity to do something this Sunday that his legendary predecessors, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, didn’t accomplish; a postseason berth in their first full season as QB1.

PREDICTION: Jordan Love throws for over 250 with 3 total touchdowns.

PREDICTED STATS: 26/38 for 261 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, and 1 rushing touchdown.

QB Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball to score a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

With speculation circulating regarding Justin Fields’ future in Chicago, with the Bears having the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a possible additional top 10 pick, all eyes will be on the third-year quarterback as the organization hopes to turn its luck around against the Packers on Sunday.

Fresh off some trash talk, Justin Fields aims to get the Bears their first win against the Packers since December 2018 and leave Green Bay residents with ‘nothing to do’ until the next NFL season.

With a resurgence in Fields’ running game, the former Buckeye has led Chicago to winning four of its last five games. In those five games, Fields has passed for 1,044 yards, and 4 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. On the ground in that span, Fields has rushed for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Justin Fields struggles through the air but slices the Packers defense on the ground, running for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

PREDICTED STATS: PASSING: 16/36, 190 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 Interceptions. RUSHING: 105 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (IR), TE Tyler Davis (IR), RB AJ Dillon (Q), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), LB Isaiah McDuffie (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), S Jonathan Owens (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), DT T.J. Slaton (Q), LB Preston Smith (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), WR Samori Toure (IR), WR Christian Watson (Q), RB Emanuel Wilson (IR).

Chicago: QB Tyson Bagent (Q), RB Khalil Herbert (Q), CB Jaylon Johnson (Q), TE Cole Kmet (Q), WR Darnell Mooney (Q), WR DJ Moore (Q), DE Yannick Ngakoue (IR), WR Joe Reed (IR), LS Patrick Scales (Q).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Friday, January 5 at 9:30 a.m.

