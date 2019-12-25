Project CHRISTmas toy giveaway celebrates its eighth year

In the true spirit of the season, an annual toy giveaway is helping families provide a normal Christmas for their children.

We take a look inside the eighth year of Project CHRISTmas in Appleton.

“It’s not just getting a toy, but they can actually sense that it’s a community of people that actually care enough to come to them,” said Alvin Terrance Dupree, the founder of Family First Ministries.

A group of parishes band together every year to make this giveaway for the underprivileged a reality.

“The intent to to be not just one specific organization, but it has developed into a community event throughout these years,” he said.

Close to a dozen volunteers spend their Christmas Eve lighting up someone else’s day.

“I like it,” said Amanda, a volunteer from Oshkosh. “Just helping others. And then it also helps myself inside and mentally.”

All eight years of the event have been here at the Appleton bus station because those without a mode of transportation are able to be here and they wanted to bring the giving to the people.

“It’s one thing to try to invite the people to come to you,” he said. “But if you go to them, they’re more than likely going to come back and actually be a part of a church, be a part of a ministry.”

In the end–it’s about restoring some hope for those who may not have any.

“It’s not about denomination,” said Dupree. “It’s not about trying to force anything on anyone. It’s totally about–literally–showing the love of God to everyone.”

More than 1,500 toys were given away at this year’s event.