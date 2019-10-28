Proposal to allow personal transportation vehicles on Green Bay’s streets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay man believes the time is right to allow certain personal transportation vehicles to operate on city streets. And as Kris Schuller reports, he’s taking his proposal to City Hall.

Mike Feeney doesn’t own a personal transportation vehicle because legally they can’t be driven on Green Bay’s streets.

“I’d love to have one of these but I’m not going to go out and buy one unless I know I can go out and use it,” said Feeney.

And that he hopes will happen soon, as he pushes an idea that will also reduce his impact on the environment.

“Everybody feels the need to try and reduce their overall environmental footprint,” said Feeney.

Feeney is going before a city committee Monday, asking them to allow three types of vehicles – either gas or electric powered – to operate on city streets where speeds are 35 miles per hour to 25 mph or less.

“Golf carts, personal transportation vehicles and slow moving vehicles. That would not include ATVs and UTVs that you’d see on a trail out in the woods,” Feeney said.

A system that the manager of Jim’s Golf Cars says is already in place in some area communities.

“There has been a couple of towns that have implemented it successfully, couple that come to mind would be Pulaski, Oconto, Brillion and Reedsville where our main office is,” said Caleb Casper.

Feeney says people want cost efficient ways to travel that don’t harm the environment.

“This seems like a simple approach that would apply to a lot more people than a real expensive Tesla,” Feeney said.

And he says right now on the federal and state level LSV’s or low speed vehicles – are allowed on local or county roads with speeds of 35 miles per hour or less.

“It’s setup at federal and state level, city just needs to approve use,” said Feeney.

But first the proposal needs to get out of a city committee, meeting Monday to debate the idea.