Pulaski-based Marquis Yachts catches attention from across the Pacific

More than 80 people have fingerprints on this project. And after a year of building–this $4.7-million beast is almost done.

“Under normal production, we’ll build one every two months,” said Paul Liss, VP of Operations and Manufacturing at Marquis Yachts. “The glass alone is a $40,000 ticket.”

Marquis Yachting started back in 1956 in Milwaukee, moving to landlocked Pulaski the next year.

“We have our own wood shop, metal shop, upholstery shop, wire shop,” he said. “We do everything in-house. We don’t contract other people to do things for us. We’re a true boat builder.”

That takes true grit and Toyota has noticed, trusting its Lexus name with Northeast Wisconsin. The Japanese company’s kept a watchful eye on the progress–personally.

“When we started out, they had 20 people here working with us,” said Liss. “And now it’s down to about a half a dozen. So, they house themselves in Green Bay at a local hotel and they’re here every single morning. Every morning.”

And if seeing any of this made you feel like, ‘I want to get involved in the yachting business,’ you’re in luck.

“We are basically building a house, but it floats,” said Sasha Wesolowski, HR Manager at Marquis. “The 40 positions that we’ve got available right now are anything from plumbing, electrical, builders, carpentry-type work, lamination. So we do a little bit of everything here.”

More than a quarter of employees have been with the company for over 20 years. And with overseas partnerships like Toyota, Marquis’ going to keep doing what it’s always been doing.

“If you’re not saying, ‘Wow,’ you’re not looking and you’re not understanding what we’re doing here,” said Liss.

The Lexus model Yacht will make its public debut on Halloween in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.