Purple Porch Project: Raising awareness about domestic violence

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Staff and volunteers at Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs are preparing for the 3rd Annual Purple Porch Project, a regional event that encourages homeowners and businesses to change standard porch lights and/or outdoor lights to purple-colored lights for October, which is recognized asDomestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The Purple Porch Project is an easy way for members of our community to show their support of survivors, and to spread awareness of resources in the community,” said Morgan Kirchenwitz, Harbor House’s Marketing and Events Manger.

This year’s project proves to be an even brighter event. The project has already received support from The Boldt Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ascension Calumet Hospital, and the State Bank of Chilton.

Purple Porch Kits can be purchased for a $10 donation at the following retail partners: Avenue Art

Company or Amano Print House in Appleton. Harbor House will also be hosting two pick-up dates at both our Appleton and Chilton locations on Saturday, September 19 from 8:00 11:00 a.m. and Wednesday, September 23 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

“One in four women are affected by domestic abuse, we all know someone,” said Alison Fiebig, Business Development/Marketing Manager at The Boldt Company and Purple Porch Project committee member. “By turning our porches purple, we will be shining a light on the issue and hope the project will start conversations in our community. We also want survivors of domestic violence to know that we are listening and their stories matter.”

Individuals are also encouraged to share the message on social media platforms. Harbor House has created a Social Media Kit that includes photos, graphics and messages to download and use on Facebook, Instagram and other websites. Individuals can access the kit here: (www.harborhousewi.org/purpleporchproject.)

For more information about Purple Porch Project or other Harbor House events, contact Morgan

Kirchenwitz, Marketing & Events Manager at 920-955-9114 or morgan.kirchenwitz@harborhousewi.org