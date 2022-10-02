From Storm Team 5…

Sunday will start with clouds and a few sprinkles but overall a milder start to the day. We are expecting a slow clearing trend towards the tailgate time over at Lambeau.

Partly to mostly sunny skies area expected for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly again with patchy fog by early Monday morning.

We will be treated to some late season warmth to start this week. Sunshine and a southerly wind will boost our highs into the 70s again — at least through Wednesday.

Unfortunately — a strong cold front will arrive Thursday evening and we are expecting highs to plummet to the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday.

Enjoy today and the start of the new week! Go Pack go!