Quiet tonight; showers and storms return Tuesday night

Skies will become mostly clear tonight and with light winds we will likely have some cool temperatures by early Tuesday morning. Lows could dip into the upper 40s across the Northwoods with low 50s for the rest of the region.

After a mostly sunny start Tuesday we will have more clouds arrive throughout the day. Highs will reach for the middle 70s away from the lake. A line of showers and storms will arrive Tuesday night and linger into the morning on Wednesday.

We will begin to dry out throughout the day Wednesday, but a few spotty showers are possible into the afternoon especially across the north.

Dry weather with partly cloudy skies will move back in Thursday before another good chance for rain returns by Friday.