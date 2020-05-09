1  of  2
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Rally to support COVID-19 patient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Family and friends showed off their support for one Green Bay man fighting for his life due to COVID-19.

Nearly 100 cars and motorcycles lined up at Vandervest Harley Davidson to show support for Shawn Skenadore.

Shawn has been battling COVID-19 for the past month at st. Mary’s hospital.

All those that are close to Shawn showed up in their hotrods, vintage cars, sports cars, tricked out cars, and just plain old cars.

Family and friends also rode in on their motorcycles.

This parade drove past St. Mary’s Hospital honking their horns to show their support for a man that has given so much to others.

Acey Jan LaCount says, “It’s about being there for your friends, giving it back paying it forward whatever you have to do. You don’t have to be blood to be family.”

Shawn’s brother, Dennis King says, “Shawn has better days and then has worse days. The amazing team at St. Mary’s has him stable and they’re doing a good job with him.”

Even though Shawn has been in the hospital for a month, things are looking better. Saturday morning Shawn sent a text to his brother that said: “I love you”.

