FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Travis Air Force Base emergency officials are responding to a “real world security incident” they say happened during a scheduled exercise Wednesday.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Fairfield Police Department said they have confirmed with officials at the base that there is no active shooter.

We have confirmed with Officials at Travis Air Force Base that there IS NOT an Active Shooter incident on base. https://t.co/9zzRU158xT — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) August 28, 2019

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.