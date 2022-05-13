From Storm Team 5…

Tonight spotty thunderstorms and a low near 60 degrees. Light and variable winds and partly cloudy if there isn’t a storm nearby. *Storms in the evening could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and hail.*

A bit cooler on Saturday, but still warm. Highs will be more comfortable and get to the lower 80s away from the lake. We’ll hold a small chance for a thundershower in the early morning, then dry during the day with sun and clouds, and then have another chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Sunday will have partly sunny conditions with a small chance for rain later in the day. 73 degrees for the high which is quite comfortable at that point in the weekend!