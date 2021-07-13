Red Cross stresses need for blood donations as shortage continues

(WFRV)- This summer the American Red Cross saw a huge increase in donors coming out to blood drives, the organization stresses the lifesaving importance of more blood and platelets.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Currently, the Red Cross has reported that they need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.

Donors who plan to donate in the near future will be helping stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. If individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood. However, the Red Cross wants to stress the importance of knowing a person’s vaccine manufacturer to determine donation eligibility.

Upcoming dates in Wisconsin are as follow:

July 13: Athelstane, Cornerstone Assembly of God; 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

July 14: Laona, St Leonard Church; 12 p.m.- 5p.m.

July 16: Crivitz, New Life Church; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 19: Pembine, Beecher Town Hall; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Peshtigo, Good Shepherd Lutheran; 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

July 22: Three Lakes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reiter Center

July 28: Marinette, Pine Tree Mall; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

August 3 Eagle River, St. Peters Church; 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

August 4 Marinette, Koehne Chevrolet Buick GMC; 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Marienette, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church; 10 a.m.- 3p.m. Rhinelander, Cabaret Cove; 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

August 9 Crivitz, New Life Church; 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.



Upcoming blood donation dates in Michigan are as follow:

July 15 Crystal Falls, Christ United Methodist Church; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 21 Gogebic Community College; 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

July 22 Iron River, VFW Iron River; 8:30 a.m.- 3p.m.

July 29 Delta, Delta Plaza Mall; 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

August 6 Delta, Delta Plaza Mall; 9 a,m.- 2 p.m.



To encourage donors to come out and give blood, there will be incentives through the month of July. Between July 7 to July 31, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Also during the month of July, those who donate blood are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

To find out more about these contests and donation locations, check out the Red Cross website. Or you can schedule appointments by using the Red Cross Blood donor app.