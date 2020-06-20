Red Cross temporarily houses Menasha residents after apartment fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross is temporarily housing residents of the Elizabeth Court Apartments in Menasha after being displaced due to a fire early Saturday.

According to the Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue, crews responded at around 3 a.m., to the Elizabeth Court Apartments on the 900 blocks Sixth Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, the Menasha Police Departments said officials found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the building. Fire crews said they contained the fire in the basement and no apartments were damaged during the incident.

Police say they believe all residents are safe.

Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue said smoke damage left in the building and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

