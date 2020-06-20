FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Red Cross temporarily houses Menasha residents after apartment fire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross is temporarily housing residents of the Elizabeth Court Apartments in Menasha after being displaced due to a fire early Saturday.

According to the Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue, crews responded at around 3 a.m., to the Elizabeth Court Apartments on the 900 blocks Sixth Street for reports of a fire.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Upon arrival, the Menasha Police Departments said officials found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the building. Fire crews said they contained the fire in the basement and no apartments were damaged during the incident.

Police say they believe all residents are safe.

Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue said smoke damage left in the building and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"