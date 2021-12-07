Remains of victim from 2015 identified by Winnebago County Sheriffs

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV)- The remains of a man that were discovered more than 6 years ago have finally been identified.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department shared news of the identification of the man on Tuesday, December 7.

The man was 72-year-old Roland Klug of Oshkosh. Klug was a Vietnam Veteran who was originally from the Waupun area. His remains were originally found by a citizen near a set of railroad tracks by County Road GG, near the town of Vinland. When the remains were first discovered, a thorough investigation was taken but an identity could not be made until now.

A large part of discovering the Oshkosh man’s identity, authorities say, was in part of Othram Inc. of Texas. This private DNA laboratory utilized a proprietary method called “forensic-grade genome sequencing.” This lab was instrumental in another recent identification of the “Escatawpa Jane Doe” This victim was believed to be one of the first victims of serial killer Samuel Little.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story with the latest information.