Remembering our fallen heroes during Wreaths Across America Day

An annual tradition that shows us the price of freedom and honors our fallen veterans–Wreaths Across America Day made its way to Green Bay, where the Brown County Civil Air Patrol laid out wreaths to remember our freedom-fighters.

Woodlawn Cemetery has about 1,000 veterans buried on its grounds.

Each of them a lesson in the cost of freedom.

“Military really was his life,” said Lois Reineck, visiting her son’s grave marker with her husband. “He loved to serve his country.”

The wreaths are a way of remembering the courage of those killed and missing in action.

“They served, too, and we know their families are hurting as much as our family hurts for our son being gone,” she said.

Service members geared up and filed out. Moving from headstone to headstone.

“It brings closure knowing he’s here and he’s not in some other country that we don’t know where he is,” she said.

Her son Matthew was a Marine who dedicated his life to protecting the country. He passed in 2015 and was laid to rest in the company of family.

“We stop here at this cemetery throughout the year to remember both of our sons,” says Bruce Reineck.

The sacrifices are in the past, but as long as we remember, these heroes will never be lost.

“Like all of us, he had good days and bad days,” he said. “And the days I remember the best of him are when he was serving in the Marines. He was so proud of his service. And we are proud of him.”

For this year’s Wreaths Across America, an estimated 1.4-million wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves across the country.