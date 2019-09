View this post on Instagram

Anne and Mikeโ€™s stunning wedding reception today at @oneidagcc ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ‘ฐ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿคต๐Ÿผ It was even prettier in person. ๐Ÿค—