MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed on a three-year contract with three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton.

First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Middleton will return to the Bucks after declining his player option earlier this month. Middleton reportedly agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal.

Middleton averaged just over 15 points per game in 33 appearances for the Bucks in 2022-23. He missed significant time due to injuries to his left wrist and his right knee.

After being acquired from the Detroit Pistons before the 2013-14 season, Middleton signed contracts with the Bucks in 2015 and 2019.

He was an NBA All-Star in 2019, 2020, and 2022 and helped the United States to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer of 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks star cannot be officially signed until the NBA’s free agency moratorium ends on July 6 at 11:01 a.m.