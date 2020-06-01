Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

Report: MLB proposes shorter season, pay players full prorated salaries

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, left, speaks with Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred during batting practice before a National League wild card baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WFRV) – The back and forth between MLB owners and the players association continued on Monday with the league reportedly making a new offer for a shorter season with prorated salaries.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball is proposing a fifty game fifty game season. Back in March, MLB and the union agreed to a deal that the league believes gives them the ability to set the schedule.

Going from the players proposal over the weekend of 114 games to 50 games would still be a sizable pay cut even after receiving their full prorated salaries.

The new offer is more likely the next step in negotiations between the two sides. The union wants players to receive their full prorated salaries, but the owners want fewer games.

The exact number of games is still being discussed, according to Passan’s report, and the league would hope to start the season in July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"