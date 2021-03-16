Report: Six men’s NCAA Tournament referees sent home due to COVID-19

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley argues a call with the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in the semifinals in the Big East men’s tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WFRV) – One NCAA Tournament referee tested positive which resulted in five others being sent home.

According to reports, after one official tested positive, the NCAA determined through contact tracing that the other five referees needed to be sent home.

Some of the officials sent home are high-profile including:

Ted Valentine

John Higgins

Kipp Kissinger

Roger Ayers

According to reports, the referees arrived at their hotels on Sunday, March 14, and when they arrived there was no food available. They were allowed to leave the hotel to get food and some of the referees went out, according to reports.

After taking COVID-19 tests, one of the referees tested positive.

The NCAA Tournament starts on Friday.