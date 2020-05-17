1  of  2
Reports: Darner fired by UW-Green Bay

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – MARCH 18: Head coach Linc Darner of the Green Bay Phoenix looks on in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WIS:–According to Stadium Sports and Jeff Goodman, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has parted ways with Men’s head basketball coach Linc Darner and his staff. Darner led the Phoenix to their first NCAA tournament since 1996 in 2016 during his first season in Green Bay. In five seasons, his teams went 92-80 and were 17-16 overall this past year and 11-7 in Horizon League play. Green Bay earned the number three seed in the conference tournament and lost to second seeded Northern Kentucky 80-69 in the semifinals in March.

