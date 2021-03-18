Republicans block Evers’ building budget for now

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans have delayed approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $2.4 billion budget for state building projects, employing the same tactic they used two years ago before they pared back the spending.

The evenly-divided State Building Commission deadlocked 4-4 Wednesday on recommending the projects effectively moving the decision to the state Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee.

That’s the same move Republicans employed last legislative session. Democrats argue that the move shows Republicans are unwilling to be bipartisan and were delaying important building projects.

Republicans say that Evers’ capital budget as proposed was too expensive and needed to be pared down.