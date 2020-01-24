Republicans protest impeachment outside Sen. Baldwin’s Green Bay office

As House managers complete their opening arguments in the case against President Trump, folks around Green Bay have gathered at Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office to show their support for the president.

“And we want Senator Baldwin to know–we want her to remember the people of Wisconsin and to stop this partisan sham, this impeachment process that is happening,” said Senate President Roger Roth.

A few dozen Republicans bundled up and urged Sen. Baldwin to stand with her constituents.

“People are frustrated with what’s happening in Washington,” he said. “You’ve got democrats right now who are trying to undo the 2016 election.”

“The implications go much beyond just this current presidency,” said Mary Ginnebaugh, 2nd Vice Chair, Brown County Democrats. “It actually is about our democracy.”

The articles of impeachment include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House managers have 24 hours worth of time to deliver their opening arguments.

“It’s impossible for me to understand if you are interested in learning the truth, why you would try to prevent the truth from being exposed and presented,” said Senate President Sen. Roger Roth.

And our political leaders say they’ve never seen such divisiveness in their careers.

“There’s a way to do it,” said Roth. “There’s a way they’ve done it in the past that has been non-partisan. They didn’t do it this time. They opened this up without a vote in the house. They’re bringing these charges forward. They’re not even convicting him or charging him with a crime. It’s a total partisan process and it frustrated people like this.”

“This is very partisan and this partisanship is very destructive, I believe, to our democracy,” said Ginnebaugh. “Something probably that Hamilton worried about, but didn’t understand the implications of.”