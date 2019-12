GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Early Saturday evening multiple units responded to a possible fire at Birchwood Apartments at the 2600th block of Trojan Drive in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Fire Department, Green Bay Metro Police and Green Bay Ambulance were all on scene.

Local 5 spoke with residents who said they had been evacuated from the building.

Upon arriving on scene, smoke was observed coming from the building.

Local 5 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.