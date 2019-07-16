Residents Grade Neenah’s Failing Schools

Residents in Neenah, packed into a gym to give their thoughts on six Pathways being proposed by the Neenah Joint School District.

School Districts officials note, “The pathways should be viewed as “roadmaps” or “visions” for the long term configuration of Neenah’s grades and school buildings. They should not be viewed or interpreted as a proposal for a single referendum.”

The sessions divided attendees into small groups to discuss pros and cons or other suggestions regarding each of the pathways presented.

The feedback from the meetings will be recorded and submitted to the entire Board of Education for consideration.

Voters rejected a $130 million dollar referendum in April and these six Pathways propose a roughly $300 million dollar budget, but District wants residents to know this money won’t be for a temporary fix.

The Neenah School District has the following future meetings planned:

• July 24, 10 a.m.-noon – Lakeview Elementary gymnasium

• July 29, 6-8 p.m. – Neenah High School cafeteria

• August 15, 6-8 p.m. – Neenah Public Library Shattuck room

