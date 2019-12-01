Residents near East Shore Drive and Lakeside Place asked to evacuate due to flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Departments are asking residents living near East Shore Drive and Lakeside Place in Green Bay to evacuate due to possible flooding.

Officials say water is rising by the south shoreline of the Bay. The northeast winds are causing the Bay to push into the Fox and East Rivers.

East Shore Drive possible flooding.

They are reporting knee-high water in the backyards of some resident’s properties.

