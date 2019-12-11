Resources for those seeking warmth

Between the Micah Center, Wellspring, and St. John’s Homeless Shelter, they’re preparing to help more people than ever before.

“We certainly do continue to see numbers climb in weather like this,” said Alexia Wood, executive director at St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

With the coldest temperatures likely still to come, shelters like St. John’s are going to be at capacity.

“We’ve seen really high numbers already this winter,” she said. “Last night, we served 112 and we know that number will continue to grow.”

And the need for help has been increasing at all times of the year.

“Right now, we are in uncharted territory, which is scary,” said Wood. “We served more people last summer than we served all of last winter.”

It is serving 100 people a night. So, when the numbers get too high, St. John’s calls in backup.

Spillover ends up in places like St. Norbert’s College after the semester.

“It just ensures that we never have to turn somebody away in this community due to a capacity issue when the weather’s like it is,” she said.

She attributes much of the need to heightened mental health concerns, but whatever the reason–help is available.

“We’re here for everybody in need, so show on up,” said Wood. “Whatever condition you’re in, just come to our doors and let us walk that journey with you.”

The doors to the St. John’s Homeless Shelter open every night at 5pm for anyone that might need some warmth.

A list of possible options for warming shelters is below:

St. John’s Homeless Shelter: 411 St John St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Micah Center: 700 E Walnut St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Wellspring: 413 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303

Freedom House: 2997 St. Anthony Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311

New Community Shelter: 301 Mather Street, Green Bay, WI 54303