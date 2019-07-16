Restaurant Week rolls on as week reaches halfway point

Behind-the-scenes look at Not By Bread Alone's menu

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Food connoisseurs are rejoicing for what is perhaps the most delicious week of the year.

Restaurant Week is taking over Green Bay, offering food lovers the chance to try out mouth-watering meals from some great locations throughout Titletown. It’s now the halfway point through the week, but the deals are only getting warmed up.

A total of 59 restaurant establishments across the Green Bay area are participating in this year’s event. One of those is Not By Bread Alone, a bakery and cafe. As part of Restaurant Week, they’re offering an $11 lunch menu and $11 dinner menu.

We dropped by this morning to see what they’ve got on their menu, including their Mexican Chicken Salad.

You can find more information, including more restaurants, on the Green Bay Restaurant Week website.