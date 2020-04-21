Restocking the roster

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and today teams around the league had a mock draft to test their technology in a virtual draft and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst met with the media via conference call.

Gutekunst talked with reporters for over 40 minutes and here are some of the topics that were covered:

Regarding how the process of transforming his house into a personal draft war room:

“I think the communication of our staff is going to be the most important thing. We already had a trial run a little bit earlier in the day, and I think it went really well. And again I’ve worked with my staff for a long time, so I think its most critical and I feel good about that right now. It’ll be neat, I think, for my family to be basically in the draft room. They haven’t really seen that or been a part of that. I’m kind of excited for them to see what dad does.”

Regarding if training camp will start on time:

“You know to be honest with you this is such a unique thing, I’m probably not qualified to answer that. I think we’re going to prepare like it’s going to. Kind of prepare for every scenario that we can, but this is obviously, I know you guys are in the same boat. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my lifetime and really just taking it day by day. Trying to make the best decisions we can and try to be prepared for all different kinds of outcomes but I sure hope so.”

Regarding drafting a QB:

“For me, they’ve got to be winners. Got to be able to win. That’s the most important trait. We were so fortunate to watch Aaron come in & have time to come in & develop.” “You can’t overvalue that position.” “If you have the opportunity you have to consider it.”

Regarding having 10 picks in the draft:

“Certainly, we have five in the first five rounds and then five in the last two rounds so I think we’ll be able to be as aggressive as we need be. Though it really obviously always comes down to the player and what kind of players it requires as far as whether we’re going to try and make a move to go up. But I’d like to move around. I think it‘s a very good draft and I’d like to move around if we can get to the areas of the draft that I think are strong. But again it takes two so we’ll just kind of, I do like picking toward the back of the draft than up front there. Obviously that means we had a pretty good season last year but at the same time that’s a long wait, and see a lot of good players come off the board. So we’ll be prepared to move up if we need to be, and we’ll be prepared to move back if that what’s best for us. Whether we come out of it with 10 picks or more or less, we got enough ammunition to move around a little bit and do what we gotta do.”

Regarding free agents Christian Kirksey, Rick Wagner and Devin Funchess:

“I think the players we acquired so far, I really like the experience factor of all those guys. They’ve played a lot of football. They’ve started a lot of games. They’ve kind of been in trying to improve our football team throughout. But I know those guys have been there, done that. That makes me feel pretty good, especially when you lose some of the really talented players that we lost over the course of this offseason. To bring guys in that have played at a high level and in big-time games makes a difference”

Regarding his staff having the coronavirus:

“Yeah. I have heard of nobody on our staff, none of our players at this point that have tested positive for COVID-19. If anybody has, I do not know about it. So, very prayerful for that, but it’s kind of one of those times in our world where you see every day it changes. Hopefully there’s a time where we can get back to normal.”

The Packers offseason workouts in Green Bay being canceled/postponed:

“That’s really probably a better question for Matt. I’ve been so focused on this draft the last three weeks. We’ve definitely had some conversations. Obviously I think the creativity of Matt’s staff is unique and I think they’re kind of champing at the bit to get with their guys. I think you’re going to have to find some creative ways to teach these guys. In some ways our guys are so good with the technology part of it, some of the ideas that he’s been bouncing off me are really interesting and I think that our guys will soak it up. It will never replace having guys in the building and being able to coach them like that, but I do think we probably have a little bit of an edge there, I’d like to think so.”

Regarding the possibility of the season being canceled:

“To be honest with you, I won’t let myself go there. I certainly hope not. I don’t think that’d be good for anyone, certainly in our business but the country as a whole. But I’m sure that when we get a few months out from now, depending how things are, the league will probably have a bunch of contingency plans. Right now I’m kind of trying to control what I can control and focus on what matters in the moment. But I certainly hope that that won’t come to fruition. I’m planning like everything’s going to be normal and we’ll play games and everything is going to go on. That’s certainly my hope.”