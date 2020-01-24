Retail, office buildings added to development near Oshkosh Corp.

At this week’s planning commission the green light was given to a couple of projects in addition to the upcoming Marriott being built near Oshkosh Corporation and Casey’s General Store.

“The first is a two-story, about 22,000 sq.ft. office building that would sit behind Casey’s,” said Mark Lyons, the planning services manager at Oshkosh. “Potential for a couple of users within that development.”

The projects will be located at Oshkosh Avenue and North Westfield.

“Planning commission also approved a three-tenant retail building,” he said.

The developer says it has closed with an unannounced coffeeshop chain, but is still searching for two more businesses to move in.

“Once Oshkosh Corp. selected that site and began their development, we’ve really seen an influx of commercial development and offices that wanted to go into the area,” he said. “That really complements what’s already taking place out there.”

The office and retail buildings are an investment of about $4 million.

“They’re starting to fill in some of the final parsels that the city’s redevelopment authority has that are available,” said Lyons. “The parsel acquisition has taken place where it’s ready for development and people are excited to start it.”

Construction for the retail space, the office space, and the hotel are all scheduled for April of this year. Finalizing steps in the project will come during next Tuesday’s city counsel meeting.