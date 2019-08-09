‘Rising for Ryan’ fundraiser to benefit Green Bay hit-and-run victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) 26-year-old Ryan Donovan was struck by a drunk driver last week where he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The community is now rallying around Donovan with a benefit concert to raise money for the high cost of his medical bills. According to a Facebook event, Donovan loved music and was a member of the local band Vacation.

The event is happening Friday at The Sardine Can from 5 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted during that time, and a silent auction will also be available. For every Corona bought, The Sardine Can will donate $1. The event is being sponsored by the Green Bay Rugby Club.

If you can’t make it to the event, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Ryan. with a goal of $100,000. Nearly $11,000 has been raised so far.

The GoFundMe page says that Ryan is “fighting for his life” at St. Vincent Hospital where he’s “in a coma.”