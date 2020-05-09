Road warriors help organization deliver face masks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) As this pandemic rages on, personal protection equipment or PPE is getting harder to find, but one local organization is getting facemasks to essential workers in a unique way.

For nearly forty days, the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors and bikers collected over 250,000 facemasks to help those in this fight against this pandemic.

More than 250 bikers picked up and dropped off face masks throughout Brown County because those who need these masks the most are having a hard time getting them.

Liz Benecke, Wisconsin Face Mask Coordinator for zone 4 says, “The national stockpile is empty. Some essential people don’t have the ability to just get some from the government. Some of these healthcare facilities are using them as primary masks because they don’t have any PPE left at all.”

As COVID-19 cases increase in Brown County, those fighting this pandemic are spending more time in masks, so help came to make these masks more comfortable.

Mike Schmidt is a 3-D printer that produced nearly 7,000 ear savers. “The ear savers are a tool that we use with the masks to help some of the pressure off of people because health care workers sometimes wear these masks for 24 hours. These ear savers make wearing the masks more comfortable.”

To learn how to volunteer or donate to the Wisconsin Face Masks Warriors click on the link.