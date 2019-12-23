Rural post office in Rudolph gets worldwide attention for the holidays

Rudolph, Wisconsin, is a town with about 400 people.

And what it lacks in population, it more than makes up for in thousands of letters from avid Christmas-goers looking to put a more festive stamp on the holidays.

“Oh, this is a great time in Rudolph,” said Becky Trzebiatowski, a clerk at the Rudolph post office.

It’s a festive claim to fame that’s all in the name.

People send their letters to Rudolph just to get them resent from the town, along with some extra flair.

“The decorative stamps that are in the lobby have become a family tradition,” she said.

A tradition that’s been going on for generations.

“The kids will remember coming to do it and we probably get some people to stamp that had done it as children, as well,” said Trzebiatowski.

And the holiday cheer comes in from coast to coast.

“Let’s see, I’ve gotten a couple of things came in today,” she said. “One from Iowa, one from Illinois, one from Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas.”

Handling the pressure of so much holiday mail doesn’t weigh her down.

Because Becky’s Christmas spirit is all year-round.

“We love it,” said Trzebiatowski. “We love it, you bet. It’s a lot of fun working here in Rudolph.”

The Rudolph post office is still offering those special holiday cancellations through the middle of January.