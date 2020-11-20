Santa Plays it Safe with Drive-Thru Winter Light Show

Santa`s Rock N Lights Drive Through Winter Light Show is back at Brown County Fairgrounds starting on 11/20 as possibly the safest holiday tradition with a lot of new upgrades.
What`s New:
- In expectation of this being a record-breaking year, we have almost doubled the lights.
- Over 700` of light tunnels including our new techno rainbow tunnel
- Re-imagined layout with themed worlds of light including our 20
tall enchanted dinosaurs, 20wide rainbow peacocks. Other worlds include Santa`s World, Reindeer World, techno tunnels, Dancing Trees World.
- Longer route.
COVID-19:
We believe this is the safest holiday event being that attendees enjoy the show from the warmth and safety of their own car.
Information and Tickets: SantasRockNLights.com