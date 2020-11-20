Santa Plays it Safe with Drive-Thru Winter Light Show

Santa`s Rock N Lights Drive Through Winter Light Show is back at Brown County Fairgrounds starting on 11/20 as possibly the safest holiday tradition with a lot of new upgrades.

What`s New:

In expectation of this being a record-breaking year, we have almost doubled the lights.

Over 700` of light tunnels including our new techno rainbow tunnel

Re-imagined layout with themed worlds of light including our 20 tall enchanted dinosaurs, 20 wide rainbow peacocks. Other worlds include Santa`s World, Reindeer World, techno tunnels, Dancing Trees World.

Longer route.

COVID-19:

We believe this is the safest holiday event being that attendees enjoy the show from the warmth and safety of their own car.

Information and Tickets: SantasRockNLights.com