Santa Plays it Safe with Drive-Thru Winter Light Show

Santa`s Rock N Lights Drive Through Winter Light Show is back at Brown County Fairgrounds starting on 11/20 as possibly the safest holiday tradition with a lot of new upgrades.

What`s New:

  • In expectation of this being a record-breaking year, we have almost doubled the lights.
  • Over 700` of light tunnels including our new techno rainbow tunnel
  • Re-imagined layout with themed worlds of light including our 20tall enchanted dinosaurs, 20 wide rainbow peacocks. Other worlds include Santa`s World, Reindeer World, techno tunnels, Dancing Trees World.
  • Longer route.

COVID-19:
We believe this is the safest holiday event being that attendees enjoy the show from the warmth and safety of their own car.

Information and Tickets: SantasRockNLights.com

