It will be mostly sunny and dry to kick off Easter Sunday across NE Wisconsin. Winds will be from the west/southwest around 5-10mph with high temperatures in the low 40s. Rain will push into the area Sunday evening though and turn to widespread snow overnight continuing into Monday morning. Around 1-2″ of snow accumulations are expected. Warmer weather is in sight though by the end of the work week with highs back in the 50s and 60s!