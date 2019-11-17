Saving Paws raises money for hundreds of shelter animals

Group of dogs and cats in front of white background

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton animal rescue is aiming to raise money Saturday evening for hundreds of shelter animals through their largest fundraiser of the year.

Hundreds of people showed up to Saving Paws Animal Rescue’s 12th annual Holiday Miracle event at the Red Lion Hotel in Appleton. The event started at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

The volunteer organization has saved over 10,000 cats and dogs during its 13 years in the Fox Valley.

The event features bucket raffles, a wine pull, live and silent auctions and a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Glenda Stadler of Saving Paws Animal Rescue said the funds raised from the event will go towards animal care at the shelter.

“Everything that we make on our fundraisers goes back to the care of our animals, ” said Stadler. “So if we have a sick animal that you know might end up having a few thousand dollars it really helps that we can, you know, find a way to make sure that we can get them that medical attention they need.”

Local 5’s very own Chelly Boutott had the honor of emceeing Saturday night’s event.