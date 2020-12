Saving Paws Animal Rescue held a “Fill-the-Van” event on Saturday to collect pet supplies like food, cat litter, and toys. The group’s biggest fundraiser was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Volunteers say the community has shown overwhelming support, helping them with much-needed supplies for their rescue animals.

Saving Paws is a no-kill organizations that helps homeless, abandoned, and special needs animals find adoptive homes.