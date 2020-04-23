SC Johnson converts part of Wisconsin facility to expand hand sanitizer production capacity

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – SC Johnson has announced it has converted a line typically reserved for testing new products at its largest manufacturing facility, located in Mount Pleasant, to make hand sanitizer.

According to SC Johnson, converting the line builds new capacity to manufacture up to 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer a month, all of which will be donated to health workers, first responders, and SC Johnson production employees.

To help create the supply, SC Johnson is partnering with Dow, the global materials science company. SC Johnson says Dow will make a one-time contribution of bulk sanitizer to produce 25,000 eight-ounce bottles. Once Dow’s sanitizer is packaged into bottles, SC Johnson says it will return about 12,500 bottles to Dow for distribution to its production sites in order to help protect employees and ensure safe manufacturing operations.

SC Johnson will manufacture the remaining amount of hand sanitizer needed to reach 75,000 bottles per month.

Each case of donated hand sanitizer will include a handwritten note of encouragement from SC Johnson employees who are working from home that volunteered to help.

SC Johnson will work with the CDC Foundation – a nonprofit that supports the CDC’s critical health protection work and a longtime SC Johnson partner – to determine who’ll receive the sanitizer to ensure it is distributed to the health workers and first responders with the greatest need. SC Johnson has committed $10 million to support urgent public needs and those battling the virus on the front lines – the company’s efforts include:

$1 million donation to Save the Children to support personal hygiene education and awareness.

$1 million donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

80,000 SC Johnson product care packages donated to hospital workers and first responders in the United States, distributed by the CDC Foundation.

$1 million to support various COVID-19 response efforts in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Support for the local medical response to COVID-19 in the company’s backyard by providing meals, snacks, and books to school children and care packages to first responders.

