Schneider building a new facility in Ashwaubenon all about innovation

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) One of the largest companies in the transportation industry is based in Ashwaubenon and now it’s growing even more. Schneider is looking to the future by building a facility all about innovation.

As one of the largest providers of transportation services, Schneider is always looking to improve. And the company expects they’ll identify new and creative technologies and practices in “The Grove” innovation center.

“The creation of the building is really a spot where we can show the innovation, where we can have people be creative and courageous and help move our business forward,” said Schneider V.P. of IT Strategy, Planning and Architecture Brian Stuelpner.

Come fall construction will begin here on the Schneider campus – a 20,000 square foot facility that will allow associates to imagine ways to leverage things like artificial intelligence and automation, to better the growing transportation industry.

“In the name of “The Grove” we’re really going to plant the seeds of an idea there, nurture it, watch it grow and then pluck it from that tree when ready,” said Stuelpner.

The vice president for economic development for the Greater Green Bay Chamber calls this news exciting, because Schneider is investing right here in the community.

“It absolutely deepens the industry drive here in the greater Green Bay area,” said Kelly Armstrong.

Armstrong says over 11,000 people are employed in transportational logistics in the Green Bay area and Schneider’s “The Grove ” innovation center will attract top talent to this growing transportation hub.

“Fantastic win for our local economy. But also for our concentration and cluster that we have in the transportation logistics industry,” said Armstrong.

“This is a great example of the types of investments we are making in Schneider and in the community to keep this workforce strong,” said Stuelpner.

“The Grove” is expected to open in the fall of next year. Schneider employs some 15,000 people worldwide.