GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Drivers in the Green Bay area can expect to see a lot more patrols by officers starting now through the start of the new year.

Green Bay Police have doubled the number of officers dedicated to traffic with the big focus of 2020 being their traffic safety campaign. According to Green Bay Police, about 7079 traffic citations have been written so far this year- with many more verbal and written warnings given.