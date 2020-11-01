Search called off for missing hunter

COLLINS, Wis. (WFRV)The Manitowoc County sheriff’s Department says all potential leads efforts have been exhausted and no further search operations are planned for a hunter whose been missing since October 29th.

Authorities say they’ve searched tirelessly for three days with drones, aircraft, divers, sonar, K9 and surface vessels. All their efforts were unsuccessful

The Sheriff’s Office says no new searches will happen, unless there is new information that is released.

Authorities have identified the hunter as 29-year-old Joshua A. Lueptow, of Manitowoc.

They also say any hunters that are in the area around the Manitowoc River to be extra observant and contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office if they find anything unusual.

Lueptow was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, after he had been duck hunting on the Manitowoc River and may have been in distress.