Search called off for missing hunter

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINS, Wis. (WFRV)The Manitowoc County sheriff’s Department says all potential leads efforts have been exhausted and no further search operations are planned for a hunter whose been missing since October 29th.

Authorities say they’ve searched tirelessly for three days with drones, aircraft, divers, sonar, K9 and surface vessels. All their efforts were unsuccessful

The Sheriff’s Office says no new searches will happen, unless there is new information that is released.

Authorities have identified the hunter as 29-year-old Joshua A. Lueptow, of Manitowoc.

They also say any hunters that are in the area around the Manitowoc River to be extra observant and contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office if they find anything unusual.

Lueptow was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, after he had been duck hunting on the Manitowoc River and may have been in distress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks