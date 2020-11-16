Seed Money helps people grow their own food

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The ability to grow your own food is the goal of one local organization that started their Seed Money fundraising campaign on Sunday..

The New Leaf Garden Blitz is a local effort to build and install 75 raised garden beds throughout the community.

Organizers say the current pandemic has magnified the significant food insecurity facing communities everywhere, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Their goal is to raise $2,500 by December 15, 2020.

Click here to find out how you can be a part of growing healthy food for a healthy community.

