Semi-tractor trailer strikes State Patrol cruiser in Dane County

DANE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- It was a close call for one Wisconsin State Patrol Officer after a Police Cruiser got side-swiped during a routine traffic stop in Dane County.

The officers were on I-94, just two miles East of County Road N when a semi-tractor trailer hit the car around one o’clock in the afternoon.

The WSP shared photos from the accident on their Facebook page on Monday, December 6. Two officers were performing the traffic stop when the semi failed to move out of the right lane, scraping the side of the cruiser.

When the tractor-trailer hit the car, one of the Officer was actually in the driver seat but was unharmed. Currently, the Dan County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the crash, to see if any enforcement actions need to be taken.

No other information has been provided at this time.