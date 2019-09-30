Serious flood threat returns starting Tuesday

Forecast rain amounts for NE WI Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

So far the month of September has tallied up 9.38″ of rain. That is an all-time record for the month.

We are about to add inches more of rainfall to already saturated ground as two waves of showers and t-storms arrive into NE WI early this week.

ROUND 1: Tuesday-Wednesday AM

ROUND 2: Wednesday night-Thursday AM

RAIN FORECAST TOTAL: 2″-4″ of Rain

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is effect for most of east/central Wisconsin, including Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means you need to be alert for quickly rising water levels on area creeks, rivers, and streams. We also will have street flooding and ponding.